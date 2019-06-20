LaFayette’s July Fourth celebration, the "Freedom Festival," will be Friday, June 28, beginning at 5 p.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department at 638 S. Main St.
The event is free and fun for the entire family.
It’s an evening filled with live music from some of the best local musicians in the area, various events and a multitude of vendors.
Festival events include an old-timer’s baseball game, corn hole tournament, eating contest, free swim at the city pool and a free pro wrestling, just to name a few.
Vendors offer everything from barbecue sandwiches to balloon animals.
The evening is capped off with a state-of-the-art fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Video: