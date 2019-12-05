LaFayette’s annual Christmas Bazaar returns for the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the LaFayette Recreation Center.
It will be one of the largest indoor Christmas bazaars in North Georgia.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be more than 50 local and regional vendors spread throughout the recreation center with a wide assortment of holiday handcrafted items and other goods for sale.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance from 9-11 a.m. for free photos, so be sure to bring your camera.
There will be a Candy Cane Hunt at 10 a.m. on Field 2 for children 8 years old and younger.
The Gilbert Elementary Chorus will perform at 10:30 a.m. The North LaFayette Elementary Chorus performs at 11 a.m. and Leap of Faith Dance Studio will be performing at 12:30 p.m.
Lunch will be available, including chicken and dumplings and hot soup.
There will be door prizes available.
Free hot chocolate will be provided by World Finance.