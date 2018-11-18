It’s that magical time of year when we can put aside some of our worries without feeling guilty and indulge our children and our inner children.
Here are some upcoming local holiday events:
Meet Santa and his reindeer: Nov. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Welcome Center at Doc Steve’s, 202 Tennessee St., Ringgold.
Meowy Christmas Cat/Kitten adoption event: Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Petsense, 2039 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe.
Ringgold Christmas Parade: Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., Nashville Street.
Christmas Expo at the Depot: Dec. 7, from 5-9 p.m., and Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 155 Depot St., Ringgold.
Ringgold “Sleigh Rides” on Nature Trail: Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, from 6-9 p.m. $3 per rider, includes hot cocoa, snacks, Santa at end of ride. Meet at the parking lot across from the walking bridge near the Depot, 155 Depot St.
Fort Oglethorpe Christmas Parade: Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Starts in front of Maxi Muffler on Lafayette Road and runs south to Barnhardt Circle.