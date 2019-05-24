On Saturday, June 1, Summerville Main Street will celebrate National Dairy Month at the Summerville Depot with the 2019 “Chill & Churn Homemade Ice Cream Contest and Ice Cream Eating Contest.”
Ice cream lovers and rail fans will enjoy some of the best ice cream around, and welcome in a double-steam-engine train arrival. Dairy Day at the Depot is set to kick off at 10:30 a.m. with registration for the Chill & Churn Homemade Ice Cream Making Contest along with registration for the Ice Cream Eating Contest.
Ice cream eating contestants may register to compete in one of the three age divisions to try their hand at eating the most ice cream in five minutes. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the contests begin at 11 a.m. First-place winners in each age division will receive $25. Second- and third-place prizes will be also be awarded in each age category.
Registration for the Chill & Churn Homemade Ice Cream Contest is open to the public. Contestants may turn in registration forms to Summerville City Hall prior to June 1 or may register on site. Onsite registration opens at 10:30 a.m. and will close at 11:30 a.m. Those competing in the Chill & Churn general competition have the chance to win the grand prize of $500 sponsored by Meter Service & Sales, LLC. The second-place winner will be awarded $250 by Rapid Water Recovery Services and the third-place winner will receive $100 from Chattooga Farm Bureau. Churning begins at 12:15 p.m. Any flavor ice cream recipe is allowed for competition. Competitors may also compete for the People’s Choice Award.
The public is invited to purchase a wrist band to sample all of the entries and vote for People’s Choice Award. Voting for People’s Choice Award runs from 1:15 to 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
The 2019 Chill & Churn T-Shirt Design Contest winner, Megan Threlkeld, will also be recognized and awarded for her winning T-shirt design logo. Event T-shirts will be for sale during the event. Additional vendors and entertainment will be on site. The public is encouraged to attend this free event during the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. rain or shine.