Lake Winnepesaukah, a family amusement park in Rossville, takes on a hauntingly surreal feel during Friday and Saturday evenings in October — WinnepeSPOOKah.
Brave guests of Lake WinnepeSPOOKah can be immersed in the dark surprises that await. With four new haunts, the Feargrounds have been transformed into the haunting remains of Ward 13, home to the diabolical Dr. Payne and his patients along with the Mortuary Maze. Daring souls are in for screams of delight and terror.
“When walking through any of our expanded haunts, the paranormal is all around you,” warned Talley Green of Lake Winnepesaukah. “There are four separate and unique haunted experiences awaiting the brave, with The Clown School and The Monster Haunt also rising from the depths of the macabre in the picnic grove.”
Enjoy an atmosfear of haunted rides, eerie edibles and screaming thrills throughout the SPOOKtacular Halloween event. Lake WinnepeSPOOKah scares up creepy delights and frightening fun including the new Monster Parade, haunted train ride, as well as hourly magic shows and Thriller parade. The lake is illuminated by a mesmerizing choreographed light show. WinnepeSPOOKah is a destination of dastardly delights sure to thrill the entire family.
The faint of heart need not fear, for along with the terrifying scares of four separate haunts, there will be plenty of fun, laughter and surprises all over the park for all ages to enjoy. The thrills of the Cannon Ball Roller Coaster and the OH-Zone still fill the night sky. The park’s popular antique Carrousel, magical Genie, stomach-churning Twister, and other rides will be open to enjoy in the moonlight.
Lake WinnepeSPOOKah opens its ghostly gates to over 10,000 square feet of haunts on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26, from 6-11 p.m. Gate admission, unlimited rides, and all special Halloween attractions are included for $28 (plus tax). For more information, visit us at www.lakewinnie.com or call 1-877-LAKEWIN.