Howard Finster's Paradise Garden hosts its annual Finster Fest art and music extravaganza again on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26, in Summerville, Ga.
Finster Fest will feature more than 60 artists, live music, barbecue and other southern fare, a children's art activity area, and, of course, the chance to tour Howard Finster's famous folk art environment.
Finster Fest will feature nationally recognized self-taught artists, including Missionary Mary Proctor (Florida), Michael Banks (Alabama), Peter Loose (Georgia), Eric Legge (Georgia), Jim Kopp (Wyoming) C.M. and Grace Kelly Laster (Kentucky).
Nationally noted artists making their Finster Fest debut this year include Marshal Bevins (Louisiana), Tony Dodson (Ohio), and Deron Braxton Harris (Alabama).
Performances will be held in various parts of Paradise Garden, featuring music by Roger Alan Wade (Chattanooga), Parker Gispert of the Whigs (Nashville), Daniel Hutchens of Bloodkin (Athens, Ga.), Thayer Sarrano (Los Angeles), Robinella (Knoxville), Georgia Crackers (Atlanta), and Little Mazarn (Austin, Texas), to name a few.
Proceeds from Finster Fest benefit the nonprofit Paradise Garden Foundation, which operates and continues restoration of Howard Finster's two-acre plus attraction.