"Fat Shirley’s" is back in the United States at the Dalton Little Theatre — where it all started — on Pentz Street in downtown Dalton. Showtimes are Aug. 23 and 24 at 7 p.m., Aug. 25 at 2 p.m., Aug. 29, 30, and 31 at 7 p.m. Visit www.daltonlittletheatre.com for more information and for tickets.
"Fat Shirley’s: A Trailer Park Opera" explores the lives of trailer park residents in the aftermath of the death of their beloved landlady, Fat Shirley. Not only is Shirley’s demise an emotional event, it also leaves the residents uncertain about their fates. Fat Shirley was a last resort for many of the tenants, many of whose lives are characterized by the hardships that often accompany poor decision making.
A five-piece band leads the cast of 25 performers. With a mix of bluegrass, country, and gospel, “Fat Shirley’s” is blue-collar fun for the whole family. Visit the official show webpage for more details on the show: fatshirleys.com.
Besides having legions of fans in the good ole’ USA, “Fat Shirley’s: A Trailer Park Opera” has developed an international following. It has even been produced at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. Go see what the whole world now knows as the funniest bluegrass musical ever to come out of North Georgia.