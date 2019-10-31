Festival-goers and musicians from all around the Southeast will be making their way to Mountain Cove Farms in Chickamauga for three days of music and mountains in the McLemore Cove valley.
The third annual Fall Forever Bluegrass Festival will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 7-9.
Bands will entertain in the Show Barn, a venue that combines the beauty of McLemore Cove in the fall with the ring of bluegrass music. Headliners this year include The Lonesome River Band, The Kody Norris Show, David Peterson and 1946. For a full listing of the bands and a schedule, visit ForeverBluegrass.com. There are also jam sessions around the campsite at anytime of the hour.
Tickets for the festival can be purchased on-line, by mail or at the gate. Kids 15 and under get in free but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There are campsites for rent for the full event, with hot food and concessions available. Local arts and crafts vendors will be present.