Parker Productions presents “An Evening with John Schneider” in concert at the Historic Wink Theatre in Dalton on Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m., with special guest Cody McCarver.
VIP tickets for the show are available and include access to the meet and greet, photo and autograph opportunities, and a brief pre-concert performance from Schneider. VIP ticket holders need to be at the door at 5:30 p.m.
Schneider is a modern American celebrity whose career as an actor, singer, musician, songwriter, producer, director and screenwriter spans over four decades.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be performing in, and meeting the great people of Dalton, Ga.,” Schneider said. “This year is the 40th anniversary of the “Dukes of Hazard,” and due to the fact that we filmed a large portion of the show in Conyers, Ga., it’ll feel a little like coming home. The event will be an exciting night of music and stories. And I’ll also be accompanied by a great friend and fellow artist, Cody McCarver. Grant Parker with Parker Productions has worked really hard to bring this event to your hometown, and I can’t wait to meet you guys.”
Best known for playing the role of “Bo Duke” in the hit CBS show “The Dukes of Hazard,” he has enjoyed a long successful career in the film industry, appearing in popular shows like “Dancing with the Stars” (2019 contestant), “Smallville,” “Desperate Housewives,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Nip/Tuck,” and “Touched by an Angel.” Schneider currently stars as “Judge Cryer” on Tyler Perry’s “The Have and The Have Nots,” a series on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). In addition to his extensive acting career, he is a celebrated country music artist with four No. 1 singles and 10 albums to his credits.