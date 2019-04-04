Dalton State College’s Department of Communication and Theatre will present a four-performance run of the delightful Neil Simon comedy, “Barefoot in the Park,” beginning Thursday night, April 11.
The show is being directed by professor Chad Daniel with a cast that includes Dalton State students Mackenzie Manning, Price Rogers, Katie Mae Sponberger, John Logan, Jacob Broom, and Clayton Lamb. The play is being stage-managed by Kristen West.
“Barefoot in the Park is the classic tale of mismatched lovers, who are just learning how to navigate their new world of career and marriage,” said Director Chad Daniel.
Play synopsis
This classic Neil Simon play finds Corie and Paul Bratter beginning their lives together as a married couple. Paul is a newly minted lawyer, fresh off the bar exam with his life planned out to the smallest detail alongside Corie, his young, impetuous, and in-love better half.
Corie picks out a small, midtown New York City apartment for them to start their lives in, which is in desperate need of repair. The apartment plays a central role in Corie and Paul’s story, which unfolds into a carnival ride of an obtrusive Mother, and an intrusive upstairs neighbor who can’t seem to keep his pants on or his bills paid.
The first week of being in this new environment proves to be challenging, and those challenges eventually lead Paul and Corie to the question that plagues most couples in one way or another; are they right for each other and can their marriage withstand the obstacles that lie ahead of them? Paul can’t bare this new living situation, while Corie is thrilled with all the possibilities that this rustic apartment holds.
As their story unfolds into the question of how much chaos can true love handle, Corie and Paul must decide if they are going to make their marriage work, or cut their losses and move on with their lives.