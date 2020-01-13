Painting for a Purpose returns to the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Local artist Durinda Cheek has painted “Winter’s Song” for the January class and will lead guests step-by-step through the process of creating their very own version of the painting to take home.
Guests are provided with all painting supplies, painting instruction, and hors d’oeuvres.
Cheek has been a familiar face on the local, state and regional art scene since 1989 as an art teacher and commissioned artist with her paintings hanging throughout the United States.
The 16x20-inch canvas will be pre-sketched, with Cheek demonstrating painting techniques, how to mix colors and give individualized instruction so each guest finishes their painting that night. Door prizes, music and camaraderie add to the fun.
Each Painting For a Purpose event features a different painting that guests create over the course of the evening, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit museum. January’s painting, “Winter’s Song,” is an original work created by Cheek who will guide guests through the process of creating the painting while enjoying an evening out.
“This event is perfect for those who want to experience painting in a social setting that allows them to be creative, without the big investment of buying all the supplies needed,” Cheek said. “We have adults with all skill levels join us and it’s great to see how different each painting turns out.”
“These events are fun for everyone,” said Chris McKeever, museum director. “It makes a great night out with friends and everyone takes home their original piece of art at the end of the evening.”
The cost is $40 and includes appetizers, canvas, painting supplies and instruction so each guest leaves with a completed 16x20 acrylic work of art. Food is served at 5:30 p.m., the class begins at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring the adult beverage of their choice and an apron or old shirt to protect their clothes. Those interested in participating in Painting For a Purpose need to register online at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org. Space is limited and participants must pre-register.