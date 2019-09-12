Don’t let the unseasonably high temperatures keep you from this month’s “Painting For a Purpose” party where you’ll create “Welcome Fall” at the 6th Cavalry Museum.
Local artist Durinda Cheek leads guests step-by-step through the process of creating their very own version of the painting to take home.
For $40, guests are provided with all painting supplies and painting instruction. Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m., painting begins at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite adult beverage to add to the night’s festivities.
Painting For a Purpose is held at the 6th Cavalry Museum several times a year as a fundraiser for the museum. The event provides guests with a fun evening of art instruction with all proceeds benefiting the non-profit museum.
Each Painting For a Purpose event features a different painting that guests create over the course of the evening. September’s painting, “Welcome Fall,” is an original work created by Durinda Cheek. Cheek will guide guests through the process of creating their original artwork.
“These events are fun for everyone,” said Chris McKeever, museum director. “It makes a great night out with friends and everyone takes home their original piece of art at the end of the evening.”