Commemorate Memorial Day by painting “This Hallowed Ground” at this May’s “Painting for a Purpose” event at the 6th Cavalry Museum.
Local artist Durinda Cheek will lead guests step-by-step through the process of creating their very own version of the painting to take home. For $40, guests are provided with all painting supplies, painting instruction, and hors d’oeuvres.
“Painting for a Purpose” is held at the 6th Cavalry Museum several times a year as a fundraiser for the museum. The event provides guests with a fun evening of art instruction, with all proceeds benefiting the non-profit museum.
Each “Painting for a Purpose” event features a different painting that guests create over the course of the evening. May’s painting, “This Hallowed Ground,” is an original work created by Durinda Cheek. Cheek will guide guests through the process of creating the painting and show them two ways they can customize the painting.
“These events are fun for everyone,” said Chris McKeever, museum director. “It makes a great night out with friends and everyone takes home their original piece of art at the end of the evening.”
Those interested in participating in “Painting for a Purpose” need to register online at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org. Space is limited and participants must preregister.
For more information about the museum or “Painting for a Purpose,” call the museum at 706-861-2860 or visit www.6thcavalrymuseum.org.