Blowing Springs Farm in Flintstone and all its fall charm opens Friday, Sept. 27, with an all-new corn maze design featuring a favorite farm activity, the cow train.
The event’s 18th season is sure to moo-ve guests to fun every Friday through Sunday through Oct. 27, opening at 10 a.m. daily, with the last ticket sold at 7 p.m.
Bagby’s Critter Corral returns with its petting zoo of mini Scottish Highland cows, donkeys and horses, sheep, goats, rabbits, an alpaca and a pot-bellied pig. Animal fans can pet these furry friends, take photos with them and even brush their hair.
Indulge in a variety of foods from hot dogs to hot chocolate, sausage and pepper sandwiches, funnel cakes and fried Oreos. All ages can enjoy classic fall festival activities such as picking out the perfect pumpkin, hayrides, duck races, pedal carts, oversized yard games, pumpkin painting and new this year, a pedal cart playground. “Corny” activities include a corn crib station, corn slingshots, corn hole and of course, getting lost in the corn maze — with an interactive corn text game.
Blowing Springs Farm is listed as a 2018 Top 20 Event by Southeast Tourism Society. Admission is $10 per person (ages four and up) and includes four tokens, with the option to purchase additional tokens. For more information on farm activities and operating times, go to www.blowingspringsfarm.com.
Blowing Springs Farm is owned and operated by See Rock City Inc. and sponsored by Coca-Cola, Farm Bureau AG and Digiphoto (DEI). SRC Inc. is a hospitality and entertainment company that features the world-renowned Rock City Gardens high atop Lookout Mountain, just six miles from downtown Chattanooga. SRC also owns and operates Battles for Chattanooga museum, Starbucks, the Incline Railway concessions and ticketing, RiverView Inn and Grandview Conference Center on Lookout Mountain, as well as Clumpies Ice Cream Co. in Chattanooga.