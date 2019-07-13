Her husband Rev. Willie Wombly passed away last year in June. This, she said, "is the first time Willie wasn't here (for the community event)."
Mrs. Priscilla Wombly teared up, but then smiled and said: "This is a nice gift. I'm really, really surprised by all the people that came," referring to the large crowd gathered for the Community Fun Day event sponsored by the 'Let's Make a Difference' organization her husband Willie founded.
According to the late Reverend's widow, Willie had labored alongside Jeff Davis and all the volunteers who gave of their time and resources to partner with them to help others.
In fact, in addition to paying tribute to her husband by honoring his memory through the continued carrying out of his ministry work; today's community event theme was, "to recognize all the volunteers; everyone who has done anything to help this 'Let's Make a Difference' organization," Jeff Davis said.
"We really appreciate you," Davis told the senior volunteers that had been given a designated place of honor in the gym of the Lowell Green Community Center, where the activities were taking place.
One senior couple, Flossie & J.L. Burse, both 91-years-old, are the "oldest couple alive in the group and they have been married for 63 years," according to the pastor of New Baptist Christian Fellowship Church.
Another senior couple of volunteers that were honored during the community event was Doris and John Jelks, who had been serving others literally and figuratively from the kitchen of the organization for about 5 to 10 years, according to John.
Yet another senior, 84-year-old Katherine Stevenson, arrived with her daughter. Stevenson was smiling and eager to get inside, where she sat in a place of honor as well, recognized for her outstanding service to the organization, too.
Music for the event was provided by musician Kentrell Gladden, of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he serves in a musical capacity as well.
One passerby commented on his astonishingly beautiful voice, while another said, "And, he can play the keyboard, too, just listen to him."
One senior guest in attendance, the one who bore a resemblance to Diana Ross, was having a birthday today, according to Mrs. Wombly.
She made mention of it to the crowd as Ms. Susie arrived, and the crowd sang Happy Birthday to her.
When asked who had paid for all the free food and equipment to be used for the one-day fun community event, Mrs. Wombly stated that the food "was donated by different people here (and) all the the equipment that you see was paid for by "Let's Make a Difference."
There was no entrance fee or food purchase cost for the one-day community event open to the entire public of LaFayette on Saturday, July 13 in honor of Reverend Willie Wombly and his "Let's Make a Difference" organization.
Mrs. Wombly said that the organization is attempting to keep up the work her late husband had been committed to do in his community.