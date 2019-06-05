Cloudland’s fourth annual 5K Fun Run, Barbecue, and Yard Sale will be held Saturday, July 6.
The Fun Run course will start at Cloudland Community Park on Gadsden Avenue in Cloudland, Ga., and make a loop through Gadsden Avenue, Atlanta Avenue, Golf Course Road, County Road 103, and Cloudland Drive, which are all within the Cloudland community in both Georgia and Alabama.
The course includes moderate to steep hills. Runners, walkers, and children on bikes of all ages and experiences are welcome.
If you would like to participate in the Fun Run, you may register on the website (see "Contact information" box) or download the mail-in registration form. The form is available via JPEG on Facebook or can be requested by emailing the group. The registration fee of $25 is accepted by mail or Pay Pal and must be received with the application for the registration to be complete.
The pre-registration cut off date is June 20. The registration fee will be $30 if you register on the day of the event or after June 20th. Runners and bikers will receive a complimentary t-shirt and a goody bag. Bikers must also register and must wear a helmet.
The run will begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. Remember all times are on Eastern time. All runners and bikers will need to arrive early enough to sign in and be ready to go by 7:30 a.m. If you are registering on the day of the event, registration begins at 6 a.m.
After the run there will be entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., featuring The Ukulele Band of Alabama. There will be barbecue plates for sale, and individual yard sales set up. The barbecue plates will cost $5 and include a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, and a drink. Barbecue pork butts, pork loins, and chickens will also be pre-sold at $30 for butts and loins and $10 for chickens on a preorder basis only. To preorder pork and/or chickens see "Contact information" box that accompanies this article. The deadline for orders is June 25. Barbecue can be paid for when you preorder or at pick-up on the day of the run between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will include a community yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the festivities this year. Bring your items for sale and set up in the park. Due to there being no car traffic during the race, there will be no car access to the park until 9:30 a.m. No registration for yard sale is required, but donations are welcomed.
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, you may contact the organizers by email for more information. Sponsors and their location will be listed on the back of the T-shirts. The $50 donation by the sponsors needs to be received by June 19.
All proceeds go to Cloudland Community Park toward the upgrade of the toilet facilities, the kitchen, and the playground equipment. Anyone wishing to make a donation or are interested in renting the park for a family or other event please see "Contact information" box that accompanies this article.