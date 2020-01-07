Catoosa County officials have approved a contract change order that will knock nearly $64,000 off the total cost of its annual resurfacing project.
During 2019's final Board of Commissioner’s meeting on Dec. 17, Catoosa County Public Works Projects Inspector Jeremy Bryson presented the change order to commissioners and explained that some an adjustment on materials created the savings.
“We completed our resurfacing project that we used our LMIG (Local Maintenance Improvement Grant) funds for 2019 on Nov. 30,” Bryson said. “After all the quantities and everything was totaled up, the original contract price was $1,986,236.75. Once we looked at everything, the new contract price is $1,922,324.94 and we’re looking to do a deductive change order of $63,911.81.”
Each year, the LMIG funds are awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), with the local government or municipality responsible for at least a 30-percent match of the grant funds.
For Catoosa County’s 2019 LMIG, the grant funds totaled $745,347.77 for work on Nellie Head Road, Salem Valley Road, and Roach Hollow Road.
Commissioners unanimously approved the change order, which adjusts the county’s investment in the project from $1,240,888.98 to $1,176,977.17.
Also during the meeting, the board approved its annual agreement with Teamsideline.com, which provides online registration and scheduling for sports and activities provided by the county’s Recreation Department.
According to Recreation Director Caitlin Conduff, the service plays a big part in what the department offers the community.
“This is a service agreement with the Recreation Department and Teamsidelines. It’ll be used for our participant registration throughout the year. It’s a one-year agreement,” Conduff said.
Conduff also explained that the site handles mass scheduling and communication.
“It will give the community information about the programs we provide, so anything they have questions about – our parks, they can look up our facilities and see photos of those,” Conduff said.
Commissioner Charlie Stephens said the tool is a valuable one in making sure pertinent information is relayed to those involved with the goings on of the department.
“I think it’s a great service,” Stephens said. “Parents can sign up online and see about scheduling, cancellations and things like that.”