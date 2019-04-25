“We need more bluegrass” was the call. Forever Bluegrass is the answer.
This May is when festival-goers and musicians from all around the country will be making their way to the historic Mountain Cove Farms for three days of music and mountains in McLemore Cove in Chickamauga.
The annual Boxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass Festival is a tribute and is held in the honor of Boxcar Pinion, who lost his life to cancer in 1990, and this year is being held at Mountain Cove Farms, a place he loved dearly.
The 29th annual Boxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass Festival will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (May 2-4) at the most perfect place for a festival — historic Mountain Cove Farms in Walker County, Georgia, just 30 miles south of Chattanooga. Surrounded by pristine views of Lookout Mountain, Pigeon Mountain, and the rolling fields of the valley, the bands will entertain in the Show Barn, a unique venue rain or shine that combines the beauty of McLemore Cove with the ring of bluegrass music.
The festival be serving up the best talent around the area performing family-friendly entertainment. Some of the bands playing: Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Larry Efaw and The Bluegrass Mountaineers, Edgar Loudermilk Band featuring Jeff Autry, The Crowe Brothers, Audie Blaylock and Redline, and many other musicians from the surrounding area.
Visit the event’s website at www.ForeverBluegrass.com for a full listing of the bands and schedule of appearances.
There are also jam sessions around the campsite at any time of the hour.
Tickets for the festival can be purchased on-line or by mail. There are campsites you can rent for the full event, with hot food and concessions available. Local arts and craft vendors will be present.
Mountain Cove Farms offers numerous amenities, including plenty of camping, Frisbee golf, picnic tables, fire rings, trails for spring wildflower walks — all sorts of outdoor recreation for families to enjoy during the festival. Kids 15 and under are free but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.