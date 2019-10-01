Back Alley Productions is excited to bring to life the fantastic world of Narnia this Christmas to the Mars Theatre in LaFayette.
Back Alley seeks a passionate and creative cast to bring to life fauns, wolves, beavers, goblins, minotaurs and all kinds of talking animals and mythical creatures that inhabit Narnia.
Auditions are Monday, Oct. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. or by appointment. Performances are weekends in the first two weekends in December.
In this famous C.S. Lewis classic, four English children are relocated to a large, old country house following a wartime evacuation. The youngest, Lucy, discovers a magic wardrobe in a spare room that transports her to the world of Narnia.
In Narnia, the siblings seem fit to fulfill an old prophecy and find themselves adventuring to save Narnia from the evil White Witch and to restore the rule of the benevolent lion, Aslan.
Back Alley is looking for a diverse group of people to bring this classic to life, including actors and actresses of all ages, for the following characters:
- Aslan
- Lucy Pevensie
- Edmund Pevensie
- Susan Pevensie
- Peter Pevensie
- The White Witch
- Mr. Tumnus
- Mrs. Beaver
- Mr. Beaver
- The Professor
- Father Christmas
- Additional characters
Tips on nailing the audition
The keys to prepare for an audition are confidence and studying the character.
To stand out at the audition for a character:
- Think about the character. What are the background, personality, motivation and goals of the character? Ask questions about who the character is and how to demonstrate these qualities in body language, inflection and performance.
- Dress well, but comfortably. First impressions are important, but avoid restricting clothing.
- Study the material in a quiet place, and take the time to understand it.
- Study the emotional range of the scene, and be prepared to show diversity. Don't oversimplify emotions. Emotions can blend angry and happy, or sad and optimistic. There are a lot of choices to make.
- Make clear choices. Know what you want to do and do it. If an actor is confused about what the character is doing, it shows. People who audition with a clear understanding of who they are and what they want tend to stand out.
- Be confident. Getting nervous before an audition is common, but Back Alley will do its best to make actors comfortable during the audition process. Confidence is key to landing the desired role.
Back Alley hopes that actors and actresses will be excited, not anxious, and that their passion for theater will make them break away from the crowd.