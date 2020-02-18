Back Alley Productions will hold auditions for its upcoming Shakespearean drama “Macbeth” on Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mars Theatre at 117 N. Chattanooga St. in LaFayette.
Visit https://www.BAPshows.com/auditions for more information.
Performances are set for June 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21. All performances will be held at the Mars Theatre. The production is directed by Christopher Smith.
Set to a modern gothic style, the story details the ambitious rise and fall of the Macbeth and his wife Lady Macbeth. Prophesied to become the most powerful king of Scotland by three soothsaying witches, Macbeth and his wife set down a path of ambition, one that includes removing anyone who could threaten their rise to power should it come to that.
As the Macbeths rise, the kingdom is tipped towards an uncertain turmoil, splitting royal families apart, leaving a path of bloodshed, and tilting the world towards war and destruction.
One of Shakespeare's darkest and most harrowing tragedies, Macbeth explores themes of how ambition can corrupt, how fear can divide, and how the supernatural can destroy.
Cast of characters
Duncan – king of Scotland; Malcolm – Duncan's elder son; Donalbain – Duncan's younger son; Macbeth – a general in the army of King Duncan; originally Thane of Glamis, then Thane of Cawdor, and later king of Scotland
Lady Macbeth – Macbeth's wife, and later queen of Scotland; Banquo – Macbeth's friend and a general in the army of King Duncan; Fleance – Banquo's son; Macduff – Thane of Fife; Lady Macduff – Macduff's wife; Macduff's son; Ross, Lennox, Angus, Menteith, Caithness – Scottish Thanes; Siward – general of the English forces; Young Siward – Siward's son; Seyton – Macbeth's armourer; Hecate – queen of the witches; Three Witches; Three Apparitions; Captain – in the Scottish army; Assassins - hired by Macbeth; Porter – gatekeeper at Macbeth's home; Doctor – Lady Macbeth's doctor; Gentlewoman – Lady Macbeth's caretaker; Lord – opposed to Macbeth; Attendants, Messengers, Servants, Soldiers.
Tips on nailing the audition
There's a lot you can do to prep for an audition, but the keys are confidence and studying your character. Here's a few tips on how you can stand out:
THINK ABOUT THE CHARACTER that you're auditioning for: what is their background, their personality, their motivation and goals? Ask questions about who they are and how you can demonstrate these qualities in body language, inflection, and performance.
DRESS NICE, BUT COMFORTABLY: First impressions are important but make sure you aren't restricted.
STUDY THE MATERIAL in a quiet place, and really take the time to understand the material.
STUDY THE EMOTIONAL RANGE of the scene, and be prepared to show diversity. Don't oversimplify emotions. You can blend angry and happy, sad and optimistic. There's a lot of choices to make. Speaking of which...
MAKE CLEAR CHOICES: Know what you want to do and do it. If you're confused about what your character is doing it shows. The people who audition with a clear understanding of who they are and what they want tend to stand out.
BE CONFIDENT: We all get nervous before an audition, but Back Alley will do our best to make you comfortable during the audition process. Confidence is key to landing the role you want. We hope you'll be excited, not anxious, and your passion for theatre will make you break away from the crowd.