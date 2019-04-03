Award-winning theater company Back Alley Productions invites you to audition for its next show, Phillip King’s British farce “See How They Run.”
Set in 1943, “See How They Run” takes place in an idyllic vicarage in a quaint village untouched by World War II. In a hilarious case of mistaken identity, an American actor, an escaped criminal, and two extremely uptight vicars find themselves dressed nearly identically as clergymen chasing each other about the vicarage. Gossip, danger and mishap abound in one of the funniest British farces that examines how often we make false assumptions about each other.
The cast of characters includes:
IDA, an irreverent and sarcastic maid.
MISS SKILLON, an uptight spinster who busies herself with other people's affairs.
REV. LIONEL TOOP, the original vicar.
PENELOPE TOOP - Rev. Toop's free-spirited American wife and former actress.
CLIVE WINTON, an American actor-turned-soldier who is longtime friends with Penelope, stationed nearby.
THE INTRUDER, a dangerous criminal trying to hide from the police.
THE BISHOP OF LAX, a stately and distinguished Bishop.
REV. ARTHUR HUMPHREY, absolutely clueless.
SGT. TOWERS, the local law enforcement.
There's a lot you can do to prep for an audition, but the keys are confidence and studying your character. Here's a few tips on how you can stand out:
THINK ABOUT THE CHARACTER that you're auditioning for: what is their background, their personality, their motivation and goals? Ask questions about who they are and how you can demonstrate these qualities in body language, inflection, and performance.
DRESS NICE, BUT COMFORTABLY: First impressions are important but make sure you aren't restricted.
STUDY THE MATERIAL in a quiet place, and really take the time to understand the material.
STUDY THE EMOTIONAL RANGE of the scene, and be prepared to show diversity. Don't oversimplify emotions. You can blend angry and happy, sad and optimistic. There's a lot of choices to make. Speaking of which...
MAKE CLEAR CHOICES: Know what you want to do and do it. If you're confused about what your character is doing it shows. The people who audition with a clear understanding of who they are and what they want tend to stand out.
BE CONFIDENT: We all get nervous before an audition, but Back Alley will do our best to make you comfortable during the audition process. Confidence is key to landing the role you want. We hope you'll be excited, not anxious, and your passion for theatre will make you break away from the crowd.