Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions will be offering a range of acting classes this summer. Visit http://bapshows.com/summer-theatre-classes.html for a full list of classes, times and pricing. Pricing ranges from $50-$70 per person per class.
“We’re very excited to be offering something new this year,” Kaylee Smith, executive director, said. “Back Alley has established itself as one of the major performing arts communities in Northwest Georgia over the last year years. We’re excited to expand out of just producing shows. Many of us have been doing theatre, acting and even film for a long time and we’re excited to share that knowledge with anyone who is interested in learning more about the craft.”
The classes being offered this summer include:
- Take a Bow. Children's acting class (ages 4-7), Session I: 7 classes. Learn drama through stories and movement. 90 minute classes, Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. Class begins June 19 and end July 31. Class size: 8 students
- Take a Bow. Children’s acting class (4-7) Session II: 6 classes. Learn drama through stories and movement. 90-minute classes, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Class begins June 22 and end July 27. Class size: 8 students
- Managing the Stage. Professional stage management. Ages 20 and older. Get professionally certified by learning how to properly manage a stage production for live theatre. Mondays 7-9 p.m. Class begins June 17 and ends Aug. 5. Class size: 12 students
- Script Writing and Acting Methods for kids. Ages 8-12. Learn how to write a story for the stage. Kids get to learn how to write and perform their own scripts. Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Class begins June 20 and ends Aug. 1. Class size: 10 students
- Teen Acting for the Stage. Ages 13-17. Learn acting for teens through acting analysis and scene work. Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Class begins June 21 and ends July 26. Class size: 12 students
- No Filter Improv. Improvisational classes. Ages 18 and up. Learn improv humor and acting while practicing your art on performance nights. Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Class begins June 22 and ends July 27. Class size: 12 students
- Film Acting and the Filming Process. Ages 16 and up. Learn how to act for the camera and the filming process. Sundays from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Class begins June 23 and ends July 28. Class size: 12 students
For more information, visit www.BAPshows.com or call 706-621-2870.