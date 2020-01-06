Back Alley Productions is excited to announce its 10th season lineup. All performances will be held at the historic Mars Theatre at 117 N. Chattanooga Ave. in LaFayette.
This year’s lineup includes:
- “Arsenic and Old Lace,” performing in February
- “1984,” performing in March
- An easter performance in April
- “Vincent,” performing in May
- “Macbeth,” performing in June
- “A Little Princess,” performing in July
- “Sense and Sensibility,” performing in August
- “Little Women,” performing in August
- “The Island of Dr. Moreau,” performing in September
- “Night of the Living Dead,” performing in October
- “The Herd,” performing in November
- “Velveteen Rabbit,” performing in December
“We’re excited to bring this year’s lineup to the Mars Theatre,” executive Producer Kaylee Smith said. “It’s been a thrill of a lifetime to see this theatre grow every year since we moved in in 2016. This is definitely one of our more creative and ambitious lineups, with new directors, new shows and a new year. We hope everyone is as excited as us.”
Tickets can be purchased online at https:/www.BAPshows.com or 30 minutes before showtime at the box office. Seating is first-come, first-serve.