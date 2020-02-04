Back Alley Productions invites you to audition for its upcoming Easter play “I AM,” which will detail the life of Jesus Christ and his impact on the world.
Auditions are Saturday, Feb. 15, with two time slots: From 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and later from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St. in LaFayette.
The play is directed by Kaylee Smith. Rehearsals are tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mars Theatre. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com/auditions for more information.
“I AM” will depict select scenes from the Bible related to Jesus Christ's life and ministry.
“We are seeking actors of all kinds to play multiple roles, with a focus on the social and cultural obstacles that Jesus faced during his ministry, and what he had to do to overcome those seemingly insurmountable obstacles,” Smith says.
Jesus shook up the social order by preaching that he was the son of the one true God, who was opposed to the power structures of the first century religious order and wanted to restore a relationship with all mankind through grace. This argument for peace, forgiveness and love was especially threatening to a violent society propped up by classism, division and religious oppression.
Each of the actors will perform several biblical characters: kings, prophets, disciples, servants and ordinary people who have insight and experience with Jesus. The play will be an adaptation from Biblical scripture that will maintain the accuracy of the Christian message. Smith notes that the orthodox of Christ's godhood, resurrection and the redemption of mankind remains the cornerstone of the production.
“Even if you're not spiritual or religious, Jesus' ministry is a singular moment in human history that has consequences we still grapple with today,” Smith said. “It's an important message that everyone has to confront, one way or another. To sum it up, the production is ultimately about a God who loves his people and is willing to endure significant hardship, judgment and persecution to reconcile a broken relationship. We often focus on the crucifixion and ignore all the other obstacles Jesus had to overcome, ranging from mobs to starvation to being misunderstood by his followers. This play will place an emphasis on that tricky path Jesus had to navigate leading up to the redemption of mankind.”
Tips on nailing the audition
There's a lot you can do to prep for an audition, but the keys are confidence and studying your character. Here's a few tips on how you can stand out:
THINK ABOUT THE CHARACTER that you're auditioning for: what is their background, their personality, their motivation and goals? Ask questions about who they are and how you can demonstrate these qualities in body language, inflection, and performance.
DRESS NICE, BUT COMFORTABLY: First impressions are important but make sure you aren't restricted.
STUDY THE MATERIAL in a quiet place, and really take the time to understand the material.
STUDY THE EMOTIONAL RANGE of the scene, and be prepared to show diversity. Don't oversimplify emotions. You can blend angry and happy, sad and optimistic. There's a lot of choices to make. Speaking of which...
MAKE CLEAR CHOICES: Know what you want to do and do it. If you're confused about what your character is doing it shows. The people who audition with a clear understanding of who they are and what they want tend to stand out.
BE CONFIDENT: We all get nervous before an audition, but Back Alley will do our best to make you comfortable during the audition process. Confidence is key to landing the role you want. We hope you'll be excited, not anxious, and your passion for theatre will make you break away from the crowd.