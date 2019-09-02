Back Alley Productions invites you to audition for our upcoming historical drama “Diary of Anne Frank.” We are looking for a strong cast to bring this powerful reflection on the holocaust to life.
Auditions are set for Sept. 16 and 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic Mars Theatre, or by appointment. The theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Ave., Lafayette, Georgia. Visit www.BAPshows.com or called 706-996-8350 for more information.
“The Diary of Anne Frank” is a story written by a young Jewish woman while her and her family hid in an attempt to escape Hitler’s holocaust of the Jewish people during the 1940s. Shortly after Anne gets her diary as a gift on her thirteenth birthday, her sister Margot gets a letter from the German army to report to a Jewish work-camp. These call up orders force her Jewish family into hiding from Hitler and his Nazi soldiers.
“Something about this story has always drawn me to it,” Director Michael Lynn says. “It may be that it was my first introduction to live theater, or it may be how unbelievably inspirational this young woman is in the face of immense hardship. Despite hiding for her life from a nation that is dead set on killing her and her family, she still believes that people are inherently good. Her positive nature carries a message that all people should learn from and, in my opinion, is a very important message for our times.”
List of characters and their respective ages
- Anne Frank: 13-15
- Otto Frank: 49-51
- Edith Hollander-Frank: 38-40
- Margot Frank: 16-18
- Miep Gies: 23-25
- Herman van Pels: 44-46
- Auguste van Pels: 42-44
- Peter van Pels: 16-18
- Victor Kugler: 43-45
- Friedrich “Fritz” Pfeffer: 53-55
Tips on nailing the audition
There's a lot you can do to prep for an audition, but the keys are confidence and studying your character. Here's a few tips on how you can stand out:
- THINK ABOUT THE CHARACTER that you're auditioning for: what is their background, their personality, their motivation and goals? Ask questions about who they are and how you can demonstrate these qualities in body language, inflection, and performance.
- DRESS NICE, BUT COMFORTABLY: First impressions are important but make sure you aren't restricted.
- STUDY THE MATERIAL in a quiet place, and really take the time to understand the material.
- STUDY THE EMOTIONAL RANGE of the scene, and be prepared to show diversity. Don't oversimplify emotions. You can blend angry and happy, sad and optimistic. There's a lot of choices to make. Speaking of which...
- MAKE CLEAR CHOICES: Know what you want to do and do it. If you're confused about what your character is doing it shows. The people who audition with a clear understanding of who they are and what they want tend to stand out.
- BE CONFIDENT: We all get nervous before an audition, but Back Alley will do our best to make you comfortable during the audition process. Confidence is key to landing the role you want. We hope you'll be excited, not anxious, and your passion for theatre will make you break away from the crowd.