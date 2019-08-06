Back Alley Productions invites you to audition for its fourth Halloween production, “The House on Haunted Hill,” directed by James Reed.
Auditions are Aug. 19 and 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic Mars Theatre, or by appointment. The theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Ave. in LaFayette. Visit www.BAPshows.com or call 706-996-8350 for more information.
The show takes place in the titular House On Haunted Hill, an expensive residence which has been the sight of seven grisly and extraordinary murders. When billionaire playboy Fredrick Loren’s so-called beloved wife, who in truth has as much disdain for her husband as he does her, requests that he throws a “Haunted House Ghost Party” for five guests, he happily obliges.
The guest range from the house’s drunk owner, to a young secretary who works for Loren himself. With them are an aging novelist looking for inspiration for her next book, a psychiatrist interested in seeing what effect the “ghosts” will have in the other guests, and an army pilot who wishes to test his bravery. Seven people in the house, a ghost for each of them. What brings the guest to the house? The lure of $100,000 dollars in cash.
All they have to do is survive the night.
As for the casting of the show, we are looking for men and women from 18 to 60 years or more, and all ages in between. Below is a list of characters and their respective ages.
- Fredrick Loren - (30’s-50’s)
- Annabelle Loren - (20’s-30’s)
- Nora Manning - (18-25)
- Lance Schroeder - (25-30)
- Ruth Bridgers - (45+)
- Watson Pritchard - (20’s-40’s)
- Dr. David Trent - (40’s)
- Jonas Slag - (40’s-70’s)
- Mrs. Slag - (40’s-70’s)
Tips on nailing the audition
There's a lot you can do to prep for an audition, but the keys are confidence and studying your character.
Here's a few tips on how you can stand out:
Think about the character that you're auditioning for: what is their background, their personality, their motivation and goals? Ask questions about who they are and how you can demonstrate these qualities in body language, inflection, and performance.
Dress nice, but comfortably: First impressions are important but make sure you aren't restricted.
Study the material in a quiet place, and really take the time to understand the material.
Study the emotional range of the scene, and be prepared to show diversity. Don't oversimplify emotions. You can blend angry and happy, sad and optimistic. There's a lot of choices to make. Speaking of which...
Make clear choices: Know what you want to do and do it. If you're confused about what your character is doing it shows. The people who audition with a clear understanding of who they are and what they want tend to stand out.
Be confident: We all get nervous before an audition, but Back Alley will do our best to make you comfortable during the audition process. Confidence is key to landing the role you want. We hope you'll be excited, not anxious, and your passion for theatre will make you break away from the crowd.