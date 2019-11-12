“What About All These American Flags?” features Randall Franks of Ringgold sharing his talents as an Appalachian storyteller and fiddler supported by a talented group of youth who provide the musical and vocal support to his original recitation.
Franks wrote the piece to honor veterans reminiscent of recitations like the “Ragged Old Flag” by Johnny Cash.
“In my hometown of Ringgold, Ga., twice a year volunteers raise flags in honor of our deceased veterans, nearly a couple thousand flags line our streets,” he said. “My father Floyd’s casket flag is among them, as are many of those from our family. It moves me each time I see the display and I am so thankful to the volunteers who make it happen.
“I wanted to craft a story that reflects the emotional connection to these flags and the veterans they represent,” he said. “I chose a grandfather talking to his grandson to impart a lesson that none of us should ever forget. I hope everyone enjoys walking along side these two generations of Americans on the adventure they take within these words.”
The performance appears on the Share America Foundation Inc. charity CD “Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia,” featuring over 30 youth performing Americana, bluegrass, country and Southern gospel. It raises funds for Appalachian music scholarships. The recording landed at No. 10 in the APD Global Top 50 Singles Charts in June 2019 and includes banjo player Landon Fitzpatrick, harmonica player and drummer Colton Brown, trumpet player Matthew Nave, guitarist Phillip Cross, and youth vocalists performing with SingAkadamie directed by Sheri Thrower. It was engineered by Tim L. Witt and Bradley Powell and produced by Franks with Associate Producer Ryan Stinson.