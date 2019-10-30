Wow was the first thought I had and the first word I said in front of everyone after being honored and awarded as the “Walker County Citizen of the Year” on October 26, 2019.
It is hard to believe I am recognized with such an honorable award for something that I enjoy so much in doing and for something that brings me so much joy. Serving my community is something I love to do and feel called to do as well.
I have learned in the last several years that when you yield to God’s calling on your life, and I feel my service to my community is my calling, then He gives you the desires of your heart and you can thrive. I absolutely love Walker County, my county and my home. Over the years, God has given me a platform to serve within my community, my work and my church and I am very thankful for that.
Now, with that being said, I have always seen opportunities in our county and cities for growth and improvement and to be a great place to live, work and play. All my thoughts, energy and desires have only in recent years been embraced and brought to light. All the ideas in the world, without those that support and back you, mean nothing.
I am thankful for our community, the leaders within our city and county government, our awesome Walker County Chamber and the amazing staff and members, all civic organizations, first responders, businesses big and small and individuals that not only approve of new ideas of tourism and growth, but put their time, energy and money behind it! Without all these groups and individuals giving 100%, my desires and efforts would be useless.
It truly takes a village from the top of our leadership within our county down to the individual citizens working together to make the difference in the life of our county, our families and our children. As it has been said that behind every great leader is a person or group of people doing all the hard work. This couldn’t be truer as a “Walker County Citizen of the Year” recipient. I have loved the work I have been involved with within our county, but without all the support of all those mentions before, nothing would have happened.
So, I want to graciously say thank you Walker County for this tremendous honor of “Walker County Citizen of the Year” award and a heartfelt thank you to all that supported me along the way. One of my biggest joys in life is seeing things happen for the good of Walker County. I believe there is no better place to live, love, work and play than in Georgia, but most specifically, in Walker County. I am blessed to call Walker County my home!
My life verse, Luke 6:38 experienced once again!
Luke 6:38 NIV: “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”