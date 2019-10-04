Once again, so much is happening in and around our area. It is the fall season despite the 95-degree temperatures and people are out and about.
We had runners and cyclists all over our Chickamauga-Chattanooga National Military Park as a friend and I saw while riding our 20 miles last Saturday morning. Then off to watch and cheer on the LaFayette Tornadoes 4-year-old soccer team in Rock Spring. Just behind the ball fields was the annual Show and Sell Arts and Crafts Fair going on.
Along with those events, there were concerts, festivals, ball games, homecomings, IRONMAN races, weddings and so much more going on in our area, one couldn't do it all, but we tried to do all we could!
What once may have been considered a “sleepy” small community is far from it now. With all the initiates of outdoor activities, #WalkerRocks and growing outdoor enthusiasts finding what hidden gems we have here in North Georgia, we are now far from a “sleepy” community, we are an abundance of activities and there is something for everyone to enjoy.
The last thing we did on this busy and fun weekend was to take an evening ride enjoying the beautiful sunsets we have here very often!
I encourage you to find your fun right here at home this weekend. It is starting to cool off a bit and “fall” is in the air! Here are just a few sites to visit for things to do in our neck of the woods.