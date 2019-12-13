Ok, it is coming close to the end of the year, but it doesn't mean we stop. It just means we start thinking about what we want to do next year, in the “new year” in the next phase of life or in the next season.
For me, I try to schedule some runs, cycling and tri events along with regular community and work schedules.
As in the past four years, I will be working on our 2020 Honeybee Bicycle Ride scheduled for May 30, 2020, but before that, I am excited about the opportunity to instruct a “Run For God” 5k Challenge beginning January 7, 2020, and continuing on Tuesday nights at 5:30 until April 11th when we participate in the 2020 Run for God - Run at the Mill in Dalton, Ga.
We will kick off a New Year Day 30+ minute walk/run activity and have sign up information available. This kickoff will begin at the First Baptist Church 201 N Main Street in La Fayette, Ga. 30728 January 1, 2020 at back parking lot at 3PM. Questions, call the church office at 706-638-3727
To sign up for the Run For God 5k Challenge, go online to https://runforgod.com/classes/fit-first-run-for-god-5k-challenge
To sign up for the Run For God, Run at the Mill go online to https://raceroster.com/events/2020/27774/2020-run-for-god-run-at-the-mill.
This is a community activity, so everyone is welcome to join in!
If you have questions or concerns, please let us know. This is an activity for any and all levels of fitness. It is about movement spiritually and physically and requires no previous experience in either! Hope to see you there!