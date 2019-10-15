While traveling to Maine recently, it didn't take long to realize “they don't talk like us”.
Now Maine does have the most beautiful landscapes this time of year and the wet spring they had led to an incredible change of the leaves into a spectacular colors everywhere you look.
We may not have the colors this year, but we have the other things to enjoy. There have been beautiful sunrises and sunsets for months now. Lots of fall activities, including festivals, pumpkin farm outings, hayrides, stews and soups, are starting to be the dinner of choice, and outdoor cookouts are happening now that the temperatures are beginning to drop from the summer highs.
One thing that I see in Maine are all the outdoor enthusiasts and the culture that has been embraced in this area. People are biking, running, hiking, boating, fishing and numerous other activities. People from all over the world have come to enjoy these activities and spend their vacation money and time here where the people of Maine have embraced what nature gave them.
This is encouraging to see what outdoor activities can bring to a community. I am not against the manufacturing industry, but I do like to see our area continue to grow in the outdoor arena and tourism as well. It is very pleasing to see our culture of healthy activities and the beauty of our outdoors begin to serve our community as well as travelers coming to enjoy what we are embracing. This is a win-win for us in our own lives, plus great for our community and the revenue it will bring in from others as they travel and enjoy, eat, play and stay in our communities.
With the wealth of our natural resources and businesses investing in our communities serving these resources, we will become a more desired destination for families and individuals to travel to, which will give us the means to continue to improve on what we have. And one other important factor in our favor: we don't close down in the winters due to extreme cold weather and snow. We get to play all year long. Even if we have a day or two of snow, then we call it a “snow day” and everyone gets out and plays!
Maine is beautiful right now, but in two to three weeks, they will be shutting down parks, restaurants, camps and most outdoor activities. And I found out that Mainers don't pronounce their “R”s. What a shame to waste a letter sound. In the south, we use them all and add a few syllables at times. We say, Bar Harbor, and they say Ba Haba. It is time to get back to the south where people don't talk so funny! It is time to be home and enjoy our growing healthy culture and bloom where we are planted!