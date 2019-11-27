Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for what we have been given and a reminder to give to those that are less fortunate than us.
Thanksgiving is a reminder to me every year that while I am blessed with a great family, a loving husband, grown adult children and grandchildren, that every woman doesn’t have that same blessing.
Several years ago, a group of my girlfriends, we called ourselves the FROGS (Friends Relying On God’s Salvation), started a collection of cosmetic bags and filled them with items that women might not have if they quickly had to leave their homes due to any circumstance, but most importantly from domestic violence.
I found out how many women would be expected during the holiday season and we would prepare that many bags. We would put make up supplies, small devotionals, bookmarks, tea bags, chocolates and whatever came to mind. We would individually put in the bags what we felt led to do. I think the first year, we provided the Women’s Crisis Center with approximately 25 bags.
Since that time, we have been able to provide over 50-60 bags a year with others supporting us in this. What we deliver the first part of December not only gets the women coming in during the holiday season but supplies enough bags for them to use throughout the year as new women come into the shelter. Imagine if you had to quickly leave home due to an abusive situation, the last thing you would be doing is gathering make-up supplies, but one of the most needed things is a little pampering and love as you step out into the scary unknowns.
I use this time each year to be thankful for what I have and the family that surrounds me and in showing my gratitude and thankfulness, and I like to pass it on to others.
Women, if you have also been blessed, help us bless those less fortunate. You can donate bags, supplies, treats or anything that you would like to give on behalf of the women the remaining of the year and into next year. Men, this isn’t just about what we can do, but what you can do as well. You may not know what supplies to buy, but you can give money for the cause and we can do the shopping. There are usually children involved as well and we can use any available resource to share with the Family Crisis Center.
Details about the crisis center
Family Crisis Center of Walker Dade Catoosa & Chattooga Counties Inc. with this mission — The purpose and objective shall be to provide temporary refuge or shelter, crisis intervention, domestic violence support services, advocacy, prevention and community education as appropriate to assist victims of domestic violence or family violence.
Drop locations and deadline
No later than Wednesday, Dec. 11, before 5 p.m.
BHGRE Jackson Realty
23 Highway 27 North Bypass
LaFayette, Ga. 30728
706-639-4663
Wishing you and your family many holiday blessings throughout this season!