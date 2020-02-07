I love the outdoors and here in Georgia, especially in Northwest Georgia. The outdoors can offer a variety of adventures and a variety of seasons within one day.
Just last weekend, I traveled to Atlanta to run in the Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k. This is a fundraiser for “Make A Wish Foundation.” It is a great race and for a great cause. I feel fortunate to be able to participate and help in some small way for such a big need.
So how do you dress for such a race in February? Your guess is as good as mine. I needed layers of shirts, a coat and gloves starting at 7:30 am that morning since it would be cloudy and around 38 degrees. But I knew I would get really hot since it would be in the 40s by the time I finished. That is always a challenge when racing in our part of the country. I was glad that I left the coat at the hotel and I was able to shed the gloves along the way. But what started out as a cloudy cold morning turned into a beautiful 74-degree February afternoon. On our travels back home to Northwest Georgia, less than two hours from Atlanta, we were shedding layers and could have been in short-sleeve T-shirts and shorts if we had planned our travel attire based on these weather changes.
And now, I sit in my sunroom where I write these articles and think about this weeks’ weather here in Walker County. Our weather has fluctuated from mid 60s to low 30s to mid to upper 70s just a few days ago to currently 34 degrees and snow showers. Feels like 25 degrees per Weather.com with a high today of 39 degrees. Just last Sunday afternoon it was sunny and in mid 70s and in less than a week, it is 34 and snowing. Don’t you just love Northwest Georgia where if you don’t like the current weather, just be patient, it will change sometime that day or that week!
We truly are blessed with nothing severe as far as cold or hot for any long periods of time which allows us outdoor enthusiast time to live, work and play in the best area of the country, Northwest Georgia, the Historic High Country.