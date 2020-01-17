This summer, Oliver and I traveled to Maine for vacation, but when you are in real estate, you are never far away from your work. In our industry, we are always a phone call, text or email away. As some have said, today’s cell phones can be a blessing or a curse. You can work from anywhere now with all the technology, but the curse is, you can work anywhere and anytime even when you should be on vacation with all the technology we have now.
The blessing is that we can continue to service our customers and clients in the fastest most efficient way even when we are on vacation. So, this summer, when we were traveling in Maine, one of my “bucket list” destinations, Oliver had to take care of some necessary business. In the “olden days,” we would have needed to find a payphone, go back to an office, sit and wait for a fax to come in, and many other outdated means of communication and business patterns.
In today’s business world, we can go to coffee shops, restaurants, etc. to check and respond to emails and e-faxes. But if we need more than that, we can look for the local library where we can have a cup of coffee, access a computer, print documents needed and many other options as if we were sitting in our own office and at our own desk.
Today’s libraries are so much more than a place to “check out a book.” Libraries of today feel more like home with a fireplace, or a coffee shop with all your reading materials supplied or a business meeting place with rooms for private meetings, workstations and other resources necessary to complete your needs whether for work or pleasure. You can chill and read, work on business, meet with others privately, learn, relax or just sit. You name it, our libraries today offer so much more than in years past.
The library we visited in Maine was very interesting and was located on the banks of the Union River in downtown Ellsworth, Maine. The building was built in 1817 for Colonel Meltiah Jordan and is listed on the National Register of Historic Houses. This house has been the public library since 1897 when George Nixon Black gave the remodeled building to the City of Ellsworth with a condition “that the premises conveyed shall be always used for a public library.” And even though this library is historical and looks like a setting in history, the resources and activities are just right for today’s setting.
Oliver was able to get access to the work he needed, printed and completed, while I was able to write and submit that week’s article.
Our local library is that much and more. If you haven’t visited our LaFayette library in a few years, you are missing a real treat. I attended Author Elizabeth Musser’s discussion and signing of her newest book, “When I Close My Eyes.” The library is beautiful, has a sitting area with a fireplace, a coffee shop called “Caffeine Addicts” and special dedicated meeting rooms. There are always different classes and activities for all types of interest and all ages.
We are blessed to have such an incredible resource and library like we have in a small town in Northwest Georgia. I would put it up against the best! The services are so much that it is easier just to post what they show online. Here are some of their offerings.
SERVICES
We’re not just books!
Did you know that you can use your library card to check out a family four pass to the Atlanta Zoo? How about download FREE online practice tests like the GED? Read below about all the many and varied services provided to you by your hometown library.
Your Library Card – Before you can access most of these services, make sure you have a PINES library card, and know how to use it!
G.L.A.S.S. – Georgia Libraries for Accessible Statewide Services, provides library services for the blind and others whose physical abilities require the use of books and magazines in audio format or in Braille. Services are delivered through a network of three sub regional libraries and a central distribution center.
Park & Museum Passes – Passes are available for Georgia State Parks, the Atlanta Zoo, the Michael C. Carlos Museum, the Center for Puppetry Arts and the Go-Fish Education Center.
Digital Library – Access practice tests and tutorials for standardized tests and professional exams in the Learning Express Library. Find resources for a school paper in GALILEO. Access your online library account via PINES.
Local History – Local History collections are available at all four of our branch library locations. Hours vary. Please call for additional information.
Public Meeting Rooms – Our libraries have meeting rooms available for reservation. Fees apply for meetings scheduled after library hours or involving food. Procedures and Fees vary between branch locations. Click here to download your local library branch Meeting Room Application.
Study Rooms – Study rooms are available at all four branches.
Ready to Read Story Time – Our preschool aged Story Times occur weekly at each library branch and are designed to help prepare your child for school. Check out our calendar for more events.
Notary Public – The LaFayette, Rossville and Dade County branches offer Notary Public services for a small fee. Please call ahead for an appointment.
Kindles for Checkout – The Dade County Library currently offers Kindles for checkout up to one week. The library must have a copy of the Dade County Library Kindle Borrower Agreement on file for patrons to use this service.
And this isn’t all. Go by and check it out yourself. I went to the library as a kid. I took my own kids there when they were young and I promise you, this isn’t your “old school” library. It is the “library of today!”