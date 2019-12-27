LaFayette First Baptist is proud to announce that it will be hosting the Run for God – 5K Challenge on Tuesday nights starting in January 2020.
Run for God’s 5K Challenge is a 12-week Bible study that parallels faith and endurance while training those who have never run to compete in their first 5K.
“This study is for everyone”, says founder Mitchell Hollis, who started his very first class in January of 2010. Since then tens of thousands of graduates have completed the 5K Challenge from thousands of churches around the world.
Hollis goes on to say, “I’ve seen seven- to seventy-year-olds in the same class. In fact we encourage the whole family to join in together.”
I will be leading the 5K Challenge at First Baptist Church LaFayette and would like to extend an invitation to everyone who would like to join.
What: Run for God – 5K Challenge
When: Tuesday nights beginning January 7, 2020. 5:30-6:30, with an optional 30-minute workout walk and/or run on the LaFayette Track-Old LaFayette High School
Where: LaFayette First Baptist Church
Cost: Cost varies, depending on purchasing book and T-shirt
For more information: Contact First Baptist Church office at 706-638-3727 or email to Lisa@LisaHeyer.com.