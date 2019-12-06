I recently played a couple of those silly Facebook games where it analyzes your information and then gives you an answer to that question.
The first game’s question was, “What is your lucky word for 2020?” Now on a serious note, I pick a word every year that I think will help me be better in some way or serve to teach me something I need to learn. That word becomes my focus all year long. I also get others involved like friends, family and my office. This is one of those goals each year that I take to heart, so when I played the game on Facebook and it revealed my word was “opportunity,” I instantly knew that was my word for 2020!
There is opportunity in all situations. We can find the good and do the good in every opportunity that crosses our path. As I sit and write this article, I have the miserable flu. I have felt horrible, had no energy and ache all over. If you have had it, you know what I mean. It would be easy to sit in the “poor pitiful me” state because I feel poorly. However, because I can’t gather enough strength to do anything else, I can write, look out my windows and see the beauty and snuggle with my three pups that love unconditionally, flu or no flu! I also can process what 2019 has been and see how to make 2020 better.
Some questions I will take time to ask are: What opportunities can I take to help?
- Others
- My family and Friends
- My office
- My church
- My community
Now that wasn’t the only Facebook game I played that day. However it was the game and the word “opportunity” that made an impact on my decision for my 2020 Word of the year! The other game was with the question, “Which JOB suits you? The answer was a whopping 97% “Full-Time Mom” which said you will do anything for your loved ones, you are patient and you love unconditionally which is true, but not everything on Facebook is true or worthwhile! That Facebook game didn’t take into consideration that my children are grown, married and have children of their own so being a Full-Time Mom might be a little late for me!
What is your word for 2020? What will help you take every opportunity captive in the hours, days and months ahead? Write it down, share it with someone and commit it to memory for the upcoming year. Then see what happens!
I wish everyone a healthy, happy and hopeful season and lots of great opportunities in 2020!