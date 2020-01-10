New year’s “resolutions and goals” have been set, if you set them. Now what? Did you start them? Did you continue for the first two weeks of the year, but find yourself already falling short in your goal if not a total failure already?
That is so often the case for many of us, but don’t grow weary. You don’t have to stop there. Less is more when we stop storing up treasures and start storing up of things including too many “to do’s, goals or resolutions.”
I store up “things” not for myself, but just in case someone in the future might need it. I learned this from my dad that never ever gets rid of anything because it will be useful to someone someday. We have stored up “stuff” in our closets, attics, basements — you name it. If you need it, one of us will probably have it and would graciously give it away. So, while our intentions are good, the action to store it up, might not be. Why put off giving it away until tomorrow when it could do good for someone today?
I challenge you as I challenge myself to have less stuff stored for later that could help someone today. Less is more, more for others who need it and less for us to have to secure, store and care for.
How do we do that? I have seen several posts in the last couple of weeks with ideas that I think are great and can help us accomplish this goal. One is “52 Boxes,” The “Luggage” challenge and one of the other is with Amazon boxes. I saw this post: “Amazon wants to help you declutter your home — 1 package at a time.” I am sure there are other ways to challenge yourself of “decluttering” and freeing yourself of the responsibilities that go along with our “stuff. https://www.today.com/home/amazon-give-back-box-t106341.
I will include these three I most recently read about and plan to apply to my yearly goal in 2020.
First is the “52 Week” Challenge. You can search it out of Facebook and join a group that helps you by posting every Sunday a category of object to collect and get rid of that week. Just one thing a week like books, shoes, jewelry, coats, towels, dishes, etc. You will take a box (Amazon Box or any other) and go in every room in your home and gather that one category that you can do without. Then you will either “trash, give away or donate” these items. Remember while doing this, one man’s trash is another man’s treasures. Think about it before you “trash” it! Then follow through!
Second is the “Luggage Challenge. If you are getting rid of any luggage, don’t take it to one of the “regular” donation stores. Clean it up and drop it off at your local foster care agency or crisis centers. These foster kids and women are often asked to transport their belongings from place to place in a trash bag. Just think how your stored-up luggage could bring a little more self-esteem to those moving from one place to another with a real suitcase, not a garbage bag.
And third is the “Amazon Box Challenge.” How many of us have Amazon boxes or many other boxes we have received from all our home and office online purchases just sitting around or waiting to be burned in the burn pile? I know I do. This is a great way to use these boxes for good and be a tool in completing the “52 Week” Challenge. You can kill two birds with one stone or said this way, help in multiple ways for multiple families, children and your community with one act of kindness through sharing you stuff with those that need it today!
I started writing this last night and lo and behold this morning scripture was this. I don’t believe it was a coincidence. Let this be your guide! Matthew 6:20-21 New International Version (NIV): (20) “But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and rust do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. (21) For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”