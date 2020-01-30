When thinking about what we can do with outdoor activities in our area, I started to see different posts and writeups about the impact outdoor activities has on a local and state level.
I found this article online with questions and answers revolving around outdoor activities and the health and economic benefits these activities create. Here are just a few of the questions and answers, but you can click on the link below to see additional information.
Q: What are some of the most popular outdoor activities?
A: The most popular outdoor activities among the general public are:
Running, biking, camping, fishing, hiking.
Skateboarding, triathlons and bird watching are among the favorite activities as measured by frequency.
Q: What are some of the benefits of outdoor recreation?
A: Outdoor recreation is beneficial for your health. Being out and enjoying the natural world provides physical as well as mental health benefits. It also is a vital part of the economy on both the local and national level. Enjoying the great outdoors also promotes the health and well-being of the wilderness itself. Proper use of our public lands creates concern and awareness for keeping them protected and free from development.
Q: How important is outdoor recreation to our economy?
A: It is estimated that outdoor recreational activity contributes roughly $730 billion to the economy of the United States.
In addition to this information, I recently saw on Facebook a link to 2020 The Year Georgia Became a Leader in Outdoor Recreation. I encourage you to also click on this and see what George Dusenbury, Georgia state director for The Trust for Public Land has to say.
What I would like to highlight is what he writes here: “As we consider the possibilities, outdoor recreation emerges as a natural priority. From the Atlanta BeltLine and other trail systems, to a growing number of water trails and protected forests and coastal areas, an incredible array of federal, state and local public recreation resources can be found across the state.
There is great opportunity to grow our state’s outdoor recreation resources and economy, and there are also factors that require us to act with a sense of urgency.
Georgia’s population is growing and diversifying, and the need for plentiful, varied and high-quality outdoor recreation resources will also increase.”
https://saportareport.com/headline-2020-the-year-georgia-can-become-a-leader-in-outdoor-recreation/?fbclid=IwAR2U1EeiU0ieMdTJaQhrzJE1Mvhp3ammqBQlhuuEOCvmCDyf84to7p52EyM
This is where I get back to our community. We sit in one of the prettiest parts of the country and within the state of Georgia. We have a vast amount of natural outdoor resources and numerous outdoor activities right in our backdoor. We are continuing to see the growth of businesses and tourism coming into our as we share and expose more of our activities.
Here is a simple list of the things you can do in Walker County and surrounding areas and I am certain there are some I don’t know about or left out.
Cycling, Running, Swimming, Canoeing, Kayaking, Rafting, Hiking, Caving, Bouldering, Hang Gliding, Camping, Climbing, Fishing, Mountain Biking, Hunting, Sailing, Horseback Riding, Paddle Boarding.
Why would anyone want to live anywhere else when you can do all these great outdoor activities? You can enjoy cold and warm days all winter long, play in our great outdoors, enjoy the beauty that surrounds us, and housing is still very affordable compared to most other areas in the country. Northwest Georgia is a WIN-WIN for all.
Come live, work and play with us!