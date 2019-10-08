What an honor we had recently. We were able to show some love and appreciation to our local law enforcement and personnel at our office for coffee, doughnuts and pastries for national Coffee with a Cop Day (Oct. 2).
I personally appreciate all our law enforcement and first responders. Each day they work on our behalf not only for our safety, but for the well-being of our communities. We are very blessed to have an amazing group of men, women and dogs that sacrifice daily for us. Their job includes a sacrifice of time, family, friends and sometimes life. Which one of you would take their place?
Last year at the 9-11 Walker County Cities On Our Knees, Johnny Bass, chief investigator with the District Attorney’s Office in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, shared his testimony, which included this story written by an unknown author. I think in honoring this group of people, this story reminds of something we tend to forget. It said, “I have pulled dead, mangled bodies from cars. I have lied to people as they were dying. I said you are going to be fine as I held their hand and watched the life fade out. I have held dying babies. Bought lunch for people who were mentally ill and haven’t eaten in a while. I have had people try to stab me. Fought with men trying to shoot me. I have been attacked by women who have had the crap kicked out of them by their husbands, as I was arresting him. I have held towels on bullet wounds. Done CPR when I knew it wouldn’t help, just to make the family members feel better. I have torn down doors, fought in drug houses. Chased fugitives through the woods. I have been in high speed car chases. Foot chases across the highway during rush hour traffic. I have been in car crashes. Been squeezing the trigger about to kill a man when they came to their senses and stopped. Waded through large angry crowds by myself. Drove like a mad man to help a fellow officer. I have let little kids who don’t have much sit in my patrol car and pretend they are a cop for their birthday. I have taken a lot of people to jail. Given breaks to many. Prayed for people I don’t even know. Yes, and at times I have been violent when I had to be. I have been kind when I could. I admit I have driven to some dark place and cried by myself when I was overwhelmed. I have missed Christmas and other holidays more than I wanted too. Every cop I know has done all these things and more for lousy pay, dreadful hours and a short life expectancy. We don’t want your pity; we chose this profession. Just let us do our jobs without killing us.”
When he finished reading this last year, there were many tears shed. I think about the saying, don’t judge me until you walk a mile in my shoes. How many of us would or could choose this profession? I don’t know that I could sacrifice that much, so thank you to all that serve as a first responder in whatever capacity that is. Most of us are not capable of the sacrifices you make daily. God has given you each a special spiritual gift of servitude and we are blessed by you daily.
So, if you see a cop, thank them. I wouldn’t want this life for one day without them protecting us.
Thanks to each one of you.