When Michelle Luccketta was diagnosed with a terminal liver condition several years ago, she decided to make a bucket list. It’s not something that ever occurred to her before, largely because her life was already packed full.
The mother of seven was already busy with family and running a business promoting and managing events for musicians. She also had a photography business. She hardly needed a bucket list.
But Luccketta says her illness made her think anew. What were some things she hadn’t done yet? She decided she’d like to run a Spartan race -- a counter-intuitive choice for someone whose doctor had just told her she may have only months to live.
A Spartan race, as the name implies, is not for the faint of heart. It’s an obstacle race that can include things like crawling under barbed wire and through mud, climbing walls and ropes, throwing spears, carrying heavy objects, going under walls that are under water, climbing steep and slippery hills and even jumping over fire. The races can be as short as three miles and as long as marathons. Participants can face anywhere from 20 to 60 obstacles along the race course.
Luccketta ran her first Spartan Race, which had 28 obstacles, in 2017, just outside Atlanta. “I knew after that race that I wanted my youngest son to experience the same achievement. I knew he would love it,” she says.
In 2018, Luccketta and her son, who was 14 at the time, set out for North Carolina to run a Spartan Race. “We planned to stay together through the race,” says Luccketta, “but we got separated and had to just keep going.” Luccketta’s son finished two hours ahead of her.
“Two good things came out of that race,” says Luccketta. “I saw that my son was going to be okay no matter what happened to me. He did that race on his own. And he inspired the founding of Lionhearts. When we finished, he said, ‘We should have this for all kids.’”
Luccketta and her family moved from California to Tennessee and set out on a new venture. Lionhearts Fitness and Youth Center became an official non-profit organization just six months ago. The group’s mission statement expresses their purpose best: To empower our youth to face fears and conquer obstacles, knowing their worth, building self-worth as well as becoming stronger physically.
Obstacle Racing, particularly in team racing, develops community, unity, strength and empowerment by helping others. No one is left out, left behind. If one person can’t do an obstacle, their teammate will help, or even do it for them. Everyone has their favorite strength and obstacle, together they face them and are victorious.
Lionhearts Fitness has grown by leaps and bounds since its founding. One might say it has overcome every obstacle it’s faced. The group has been operating from space in Our House Studios at Gateway Business Center in Fort Oglethorpe but just signed a lease on its own space a few doors down.
“We are so excited about this,” says Luccketta. “It’s around 6,700 to 7,000 square feet and we’re working hard to get it ready. So many people have helped to make this happen. Everything just keeps falling into place.”
Lionhearts members have already run Spartan races and participated in other events. All members must engage in monthly community service. Recently, Lionhearts helped at Clean Catoosa 2019 and they’ve adopted a segment of West Chickamauga Creek to help keep clean through the Adopt-a-Waterway program.
This summer, Lionhearts is running themed camps. Three of the week-long camps are already finished: Camp Conditioning and Fitness, Summer Trail Hiking and Conservation, and Summer OCR and Conditioning. There are four to go: Fishing Camp and River Wonders, Water Days and Nerf Wars, Baseball Pitching and Fundamentals, and Theater in the Amphitheater.
Lionhearts will soon be adding LionsROAR to its list of programs. LionsROAR will accommodate adaptive athletes -- those with physical or other challenges that make it hard for them to participate in the regular programs.
Lionhearts is also reaching out to bring its programs to local schools in Catoosa and Walker counties, as well as some in Southeast Tennessee, and has already worked in some North Georgia schools.
“Our goal is to serve all youth,” says Luccketta, “regardless of physical or financial challenge. We are about empowering all young people to reach their full potential and to be involved in their communities and the world.”