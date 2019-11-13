Larry Williams of Trenton was elected as Georgia Association of Conservation Districts’ (GACD) Group 1 vice president at their meeting on Oct. 24 in Acworth. As Group 1 vice president, Williams represents the Soil and Water Conservation Districts throughout Northwest Georgia.
Williams served in the US Navy from 1967-71 and has a BA in biology from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, a MS and EdS in Agricultural Education from the University of Georgia.
He has previously taught agricultural education at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School and Dade County High School.
He is the founder of Agrimissions, where he coordinates agricultural development mission work locally and abroad.
Williams is a former inductee into the Georgia Agricultural Educators Hall of Fame, has received the Honorary American Farmers Degree from the National FFA Organization, assisted with the development of the Agriscience program and the statewide curriculum for agricultural education in Georgia.
He lives in Trenton and currently represents Dade County as a district supervisor for the Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District.
Conservation Districts are units of state government that manage natural resource programs concerning soil and water.