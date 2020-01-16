During the LaFayette City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 13, the Women’s Club handed out commemorative reindeer ornaments and certificates to the sponsors for the 2019 Reindeer Run, as well as to presenting a check for $6,000 to the Shop With a Cop/Fireman program.
The LaFayette Women’s Club has been volunteering at the Reindeer Run for several years, but this was the first year the club was the main sponsor and will be from now on.
“We had more individuals register to run than in past and we are able to give $1,000 more than last year to the Shop with a Cop Program,” club president Rachel Oesch Willeford said in a news release.
The proceeds were raised with the help of race fees and several local sponsors such as State Farm, Edward Jones, H&R Sanitation, The Bank of LaFayette, and many more.
“The Shop with a Cop program puts police officers and firefighters with local children to make sure they have a very Merry Christmas,” the news release said.
“This money is crucial to ensuring that we can continue to make wishes come true for another year,” said Stacey Meeks, fire chief and director of Emergency Management. “The Shop with a Cop check will make wishes come true for local children next Christmas.”
Formerly run by the DDA, the Women’s Club took on all of the event except the financial portion, and the city and the DDA co-sponsored.
Other events the LaFayette Women’s Club are involved in include the Freedom Festival and Veterans Day JROTC at LaFayette High School. The club also awards money to students at the high school with perfect attendance, along with volunteering at local libraries and encouraging literacy.
The Women’s Club is growing and now boasts 52 members and welcome civic-minded women to join.
“There are no longer rules on attendance and all women who want to be involved are welcome — single moms, working moms and any woman looking for volunteer opportunities,” Willeford said.
For more information on the Reindeer Run or the LaFayette Woman’s Club, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.