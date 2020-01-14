On Monday, Jan. 13, at the LaFayette City Council meeting Mayor Pro Tem Chris Davis and the LaFayette Woman’s Club presented a check for $6,000 to the Shop with a Cop program.
The money was raised during the 2019 Reindeer Run. Money was raised through local sponsorships and race fees.
In addition to the check presentation, the mayor pro tem presented certificates of appreciation to the Reindeer Run sponsors. Sponsors also received a commemorative Reindeer Run ornament.
This was the first year the LaFayette Woman’s Club was in charge of the race and club president Rachel Oesch Willeford said this was the best year yet. “We had more individuals register to run than in the past and we are able to give $1,000 more than last year to the Shop with a Cop program.”
Fire Service Chief and Director of Emergency Management Stacey Meeks said the Shop with a Cop check will make wishes come true for local children next Christmas. “The Shop with a Cop program puts police officers and firefighters with local children to make sure they have a very Merry Christmas. This money is crucial to ensuring that we can continue to make wishes come true for another year.”
For more information on the Reindeer Run or the LaFayette Woman’s Club, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.