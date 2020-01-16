Starting in January, the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library will once again be open six days a week.
The library has reopened to the public on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is made possible by the continued support of local funding agencies.
The LaFayette-Walker County Public Library circulates books, audiobooks, DVDs, e-books, e-audiobooks, Park, Zoo & Museum Passes, and small tech items. Also available for public use are computers, Wi-Fi, study rooms, and large meeting rooms. The library hosts daily programs that include story hours, crafting, author talks, Genealogy workshops, Math Club, & much more. For more information go to www.chrl.org
Library cards are free to Georgia residents, and can be used at any PINES library throughout the state.
2020 LaFayette-Walker County Public Library hours:
- Mondays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fridays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.