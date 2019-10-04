LaFayette’s Scare on the Square will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The downtown square will be closed to traffic during the event.
If you have any questions about Scare on the Square, or would like to be a vendor, fill out the online form at the link below or contact the LaFayette Main Street office at 706-639-1550.
Please fill out the form at http://www.mycityoflafayettega.org/residents/events/scare_on_the_square if your business would like to participate.
Scare on the Square is sponsored by The Bank of LaFayette and the City of LaFayette Main Street / Downtown Development Authority board.
Local business owners fill the downtown street on Halloween and give out candy to all the children of the community.
This is a safe alternative from going door to door as you and your friends will load up on all the candy you need during Scare on the Square.
Come out dressed in your Halloween costumes and enjoy the fun!
This is an event brought to you by the downtown merchants however all local businesses are invited to participate. Downtown participants set up in front of their stores and an area will be provided for other participants.
Some candy is provided to the downtown merchants to give out. However, it is not provided to other businesses that choose to participate.