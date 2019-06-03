The third annual Honeybee Festival took place in LaFayette on Saturday, June 1.
Starting in 2017, the Honeybee Festival has proven to continually be a success, drawing in a large crowd from not only LaFayette, but surrounding areas.
The festival is always held on the first Saturday in June. The event includes art and craft vendors, a BBQ competition, Honey Competition, the Honeybee Metric-Century Bicycle Ride, food trucks, a “kids' zone,” and a variety of other activities to enjoy. Also featured this year were local musicians as well as top headlining performers from the music industry. This year's headliner was Rodney Atkins.
Atkins, who was named Top New Male Vocalist at the 2006 American Country Music Awards, is a Tennessee native who is known for multiple hits like “My Life” and “Cleaning This Gun.” His latest album is titled “Caught Up in the Country.” It is his fifth studio album.
“This enormous crowd at the Honeybee Festival are loving them some Rodney Atkins!,” The festival posted on its official Facebook page. “WUSY US-101 Honeybee Headliner Rodney Atkins has delivered an awesome performance here on the Mtn. View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Stage on Saturday night!”
Closing the South Stage was artist James Rogers, and opening the Main Stage was the group Rosewood Grips.
The winner of the BBQ competition was Allen Clem of Under the Radar BBQ.