The LaFayette Rotary Club is spearheading a fund drive to assist the people of the Bahamas following the devastation left there by Hurricane Dorian.
The Bahamian people are in urgent need of medical care, housing, food, and other services. Following a natural disaster like Hurricane Dorian, your contribution ensures that we can deliver supplies, provide health care, and support rebuilding efforts. By making a donation today, you can help Rotarians respond swiftly and effectively, bringing hope to those whose lives have been affected by disaster.
LaFayette Rotary Club President Julie Carter says, “I believe that there is no better place than The Rotary Foundation to contribute your funds. This way your donation will go exactly where you intended. Your donations will be going through The Rotary Foundation and managed by Rotary International and then to local Rotarians on the ground in the Bahamas.
Checks should be made payable to the Rotary Foundation and marked for Bahamas Assistance. They may be given to any member of the LaFayette Rotary Club or dropped off at The Bank of LaFayette, Chapman Jewelry, Hammond Jones or Sallie McGinnis State Farm. As this need is immediate, donations will be accepted through Sunday, Sept. 15.