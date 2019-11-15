The City of LaFayette would like to congratulate our 10-year-old and under Girls Volleyball Team — the LaFayette Beast — for winning the Georgia Recreation & Park Association (GRPA) State Championship in Carrollton.
The two-day tournament was held on November 8th and 9th.
The LaFayette Beast were matched up against Bartow County Parks & Recreation Girls Volleyball team as the two teams closed the GRPA State Championship. The LaFayette Beast were able to bring home the win at the final game with a close score of 25-to-23.
The LaFayette 10U Girls Volleyball Team began their league season in the second week of September with three teams in the 10U age group.
All three teams held the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place spot in the league play.
The LaFayette Beast took home 1st place for the league and was led by Head Coach Cherie’ Tinklepaugh. Second place in the league was awarded to the Blazing Ramblers and led by Head Coach Kaila Mast. Third place went to the LaFayette Ramblers and led by Head Coach Amanda Samples.
After the league season, all three teams collectively joined the LaFayette Beast team and went on to challenge for the GRPA State Championship.
The team practiced after their regular season ended after a two-day season tournament on October 28th and 29th.
The GRPA State Championship team consists of Amelia Bumgarner, Ella Donahue, Cheyenne Jackson, Payton Mast, Addison McNabb, Kennedy McNabb, Lillie Mullaly, Annabelle Penland, Callie Samples, Kaylee Tate, Caydence Tinklepaugh, Sophie Tinklepaugh and led by Head Coach Cherie’ Tinklepaugh and Assistant Coach Richard Tinklepaugh.
The team will be recognized at the December LaFayette City Council meeting. A championship banner will be placed in the LaFayette Recreation Center gym.