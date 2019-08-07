The sad reality of our world is that one out of ten children is sexually abused before age 18. In 90% of sexual abuse cases, the child and the family know the abuser. Educating adults on how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly is the best strategy for dealing with such abuse. LaFayette Presbyterian Church (LPC) is pleased to offer a workshop for adults, “Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children.”
The Stewards of Children curriculum is a revolutionary sexual abuse prevention training program developed by a Charleston, S.C.-based nonprofit, Darkness to Light (D2L). It is the only adult-focused, evidence-informed curriculum proven to increase knowledge and attitudes about child sexual abuse and to change behaviors promoting protective factors. The training is appropriate for parents as well as professionals and volunteers in youth-serving organizations such as schools, faith centers, camps, daycares, sports leagues, and clubs.
Program outcomes
- Increased awareness of the prevalence, consequences, and circumstances of child sexual abuse
- New skills to help adults prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse
- Positive change to organizational policies and procedures
- Individual empowerment through a personal prevention plan
Core features of the training
- A DVD integrating segments by sexual abuse survivors about their experiences of abuse and healing, discussions by experts in the field, and other concerned adults with practical guidance for individuals and organizations
- An interactive workbook designed to facilitate discussion, reinforce key concepts, and serve as a resource guide and personal action plan for protecting children
- Discussion of important issues in sexual abuse prevention, the relevance of these issues within organizations that serve children, and their effect on communities
The training will be led by a certified, experienced trainer and will occur on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 2-5 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian. To register, send name(s) to lafayettepresbyterianchurch@gmail.com.
The $10 per person cost, to be paid at the door, is for the workbook. All other expenses are being covered by LPC.
A certificate of completion is provided at the end of the workshop which may fulfill organizations insurance requirements. Space is limited.