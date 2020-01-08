The city of LaFayette Parks and Recreation Department will host a caving trip on Monday, Jan. 20, with guides from the Pigeon Mountain Grotto.
Come out for a LaFayette Outdoors Adventure and explore Pettyjohn’s Cave on Crockford-Pigeon Mountain.
Caving experts from Pigeon Mountain Grotto will guide participants through one of our area’s greatest natural wonders.
Spots are limited, so call 706-639-1590 as soon as possible to reserve your spot.
The caravan will depart at 10 a.m. from the LaFayette Recreation Center located at 638 S. Main St., LaFayette.
Wear long pants and closed-toe shoes that you don’t mind getting muddy.
All participants age 16 years and older are required by Georgia Department of Natural Resources to purchase a hunting or fishing license before the expedition.
Participants under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult with either a hunting or fishing license.
Hunting, fishing license information
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources requires either a basic hunting or fishing license to visit Pigeon Mountain. A one-day hunting and fishing license for Georgia residents costs $5; a one-day fishing license for non-Georgia residents costs $10.
Hunting and fishing licenses are available at LaFayette Walmart, as well as Hammond Jones Hardware in LaFayette.
To purchase a license online, visit gooutdoorsgeorgia.com. You will be asked to set up an account.
To learn more about Georgia hunting and fishing licenses, visit georgiawildlife.com.
Come out and take part in the first LaFayette Outdoors Adventure in 2020.